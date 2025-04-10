FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 652 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.9% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $2,402,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 125,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,080,000 after acquiring an additional 17,965 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,155,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,123,000 after purchasing an additional 47,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Argus upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.67.

JNJ opened at $150.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.50 and a 200-day moving average of $155.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.99. The company has a market capitalization of $363.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $1,160,994.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,645.88. This represents a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $62,928.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,357,552.70. This represents a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

