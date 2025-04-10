Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Increases Position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.10% of Titan International worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International in the third quarter worth $41,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Titan International by 43.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Titan International by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Titan International during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Titan International during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International Price Performance

TWI stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. Titan International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.87 million, a P/E ratio of -59.58 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWI. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Titan International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Titan International in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Titan International Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

