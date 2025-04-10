DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Receives $207.21 Average PT from Analysts

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.12.

DASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on DoorDash from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on DoorDash from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on DoorDash from $165.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $188.58 on Thursday. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $99.32 and a 1-year high of $215.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.83. The company has a market capitalization of $79.22 billion, a PE ratio of 698.44 and a beta of 1.69.

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $8,228,746.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,424.85. This trade represents a 71.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.58, for a total value of $3,711,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 887,348 shares in the company, valued at $164,674,041.84. This represents a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,523 shares of company stock worth $47,227,120 in the last quarter. 7.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in DoorDash by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

