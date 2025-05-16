Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 286.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $48.00 price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $315.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.36.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $1.06. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.39% and a negative net margin of 36.39%. The company had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,312,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 849,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,409,000 after acquiring an additional 479,482 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,024,000. MPM Bioimpact LLC grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 459,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 240,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

