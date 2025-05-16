TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Insider Sells $800,000.00 in Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,360. This represents a 17.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TE Connectivity stock opened at $163.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.30 and a fifty-two week high of $163.61. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This is an increase from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Several research firms recently commented on TEL. Vertical Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $163.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

