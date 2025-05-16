Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) President Sells $446,100.00 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $446,100.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,102,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,270,108.13. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Dawn Christine Maroney also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 14th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 230,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $4,393,000.00.
- On Thursday, March 27th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 11,152 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $199,509.28.
- On Wednesday, March 19th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 16,535 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $271,174.00.
- On Monday, March 17th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $479,700.00.
- On Wednesday, March 12th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 27,243 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $420,359.49.
- On Thursday, March 6th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 278,917 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $4,331,581.01.
- On Tuesday, February 18th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $411,600.00.
Alignment Healthcare Price Performance
ALHC opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.32. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,809,000. 8 Knots Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 4,715,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,802,000 after buying an additional 1,056,777 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,038,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,331,000 after buying an additional 371,980 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 44,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ALHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.
About Alignment Healthcare
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.
