Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) President Sells $446,100.00 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $446,100.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,102,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,270,108.13. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dawn Christine Maroney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 14th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 230,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $4,393,000.00.

On Thursday, March 27th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 11,152 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $199,509.28.

On Wednesday, March 19th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 16,535 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $271,174.00.

On Monday, March 17th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $479,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 27,243 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $420,359.49.

On Thursday, March 6th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 278,917 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $4,331,581.01.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $411,600.00.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

ALHC opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.32. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $926.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.83 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 108.69%. The company’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,809,000. 8 Knots Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 4,715,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,802,000 after buying an additional 1,056,777 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,038,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,331,000 after buying an additional 371,980 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 44,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

