Rep. Thomas H. Kean, Jr. Sells Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stock

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. (R-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV). In a filing disclosed on May 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Fortive stock on April 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “KEAN FAMILY PARTNERSHIP” account.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) on 4/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 4/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 4/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) on 4/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) on 4/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) on 4/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) on 4/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) on 4/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) on 4/1/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) on 4/1/2025.

Fortive Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:FTV opened at $72.37 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $60.39 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.86.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 5,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total transaction of $457,997.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,793.32. The trade was a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 14,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,058,478.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,290. The trade was a 21.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,712 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,008 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its position in Fortive by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 14,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 14.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 6.3% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,565,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,740,000 after buying an additional 152,088 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 92.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 215.5% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 19,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 13,235 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortive from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fortive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.85.

About Representative Kean

Thomas Kean Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Kean (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Thomas Kean Jr. lives in Westfield, New Jersey. Kean earned a master’s degree from the Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. His career experience includes working with the Environmental Protection Agency during the George H.W. Bush administration and as an advisor to former U.S. Representative Bob Franks, a firefighter, and an emergency medical technician. Kean has served as the vice president of a fire department.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

