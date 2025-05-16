Boot Barn FY2026 EPS Estimate Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.76. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $5.82 per share.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $453.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.56 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.11%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BOOT. Bank of America upped their price target on Boot Barn from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens started coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $156.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Boot Barn from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.46.

BOOT stock opened at $154.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $86.17 and a 1 year high of $176.64.

Boot Barn announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,430.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter worth $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 263.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 210.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

