Aviva PLC Sells 21,031 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,031 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Realty Income by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 184,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 104,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.42.

Realty Income Price Performance

O opened at $54.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 328.57%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

