Veronique Gabai-Pinsky Sells 1,500 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $183,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

IPAR opened at $125.08 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.77 and a 200 day moving average of $126.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IPAR. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price (down previously from $169.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Inter Parfums

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 251.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,645,000 after acquiring an additional 500,378 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $46,649,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,070,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at $32,095,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 563,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,125,000 after purchasing an additional 200,079 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.