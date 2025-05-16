Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in ARM were worth $7,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ARM by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARM in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARM Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARM opened at $133.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.44 billion, a PE ratio of 175.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.39. Arm Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $188.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. ARM had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 21.82%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARM. Susquehanna increased their price target on ARM from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ARM from $159.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of ARM from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ARM from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded ARM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ARM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.76.

ARM Profile

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

Further Reading

