Insider Selling: The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Insider Sells 21,035 Shares of Stock

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) insider James Morgan Roche sold 21,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $842,451.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,724,378.10. The trade was a 15.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

James Morgan Roche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 13th, James Morgan Roche sold 13,340 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $533,866.80.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Up 3.9%

BWIN stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -62.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Baldwin Insurance Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWIN. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $325,535,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $255,331,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $190,218,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $116,668,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $99,040,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BWIN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Baldwin Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

