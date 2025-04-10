Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avalon Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of AWX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.55. 431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,357. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $9.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.73. Avalon has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $3.99.
About Avalon
