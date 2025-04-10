Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of AWX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.55. 431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,357. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $9.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.73. Avalon has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $3.99.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

