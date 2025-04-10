Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALAFree Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Wednesday. 43 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,508. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.12.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

