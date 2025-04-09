VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 153.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

BATS HYD opened at $49.08 on Wednesday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $48.85 and a 52 week high of $53.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1588 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

