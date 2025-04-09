Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires New Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,653,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,450,000 after buying an additional 38,911 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 231,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,122,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,079,000 after purchasing an additional 430,802 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 407,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 2.8 %
BRX opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30.
Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.60%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on BRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.48.
Get Our Latest Report on Brixmor Property Group
About Brixmor Property Group
Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Brixmor Property Group
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.