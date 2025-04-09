Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.22 Million Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,739 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $26,756,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $15,409,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 449,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,384,000 after buying an additional 95,682 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 375,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,747,000 after acquiring an additional 81,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Shake Shack by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,426,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,497,000 after acquiring an additional 49,883 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $75.71 on Wednesday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.93 and a 1 year high of $139.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.59 and its 200-day moving average is $114.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.17 and a beta of 1.80.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $328.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.02 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital upgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Shake Shack from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

