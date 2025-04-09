Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,635 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 389,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 72,432 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 484.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 362,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 300,433 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,020,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 693,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after buying an additional 395,739 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

In related news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 54,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $430,762.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 440,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,004.42. This trade represents a 11.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly Maersk-Moller sold 4,106 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $32,396.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,496.04. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,312 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.97. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.10.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $92.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.42 million. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 23.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

