DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Acquires 27,120 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,257 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,120 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.17% of Masco worth $27,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 49.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 883,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,192,000 after buying an additional 291,658 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 331,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,147,000 after purchasing an additional 56,626 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Masco by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $61.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $86.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.53.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Masco had a return on equity of 838.32% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 33.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,658,768.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,988.12. This trade represents a 26.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $225,317.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,678.06. This trade represents a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised Masco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates raised Masco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $62.00 target price on Masco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.10.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

