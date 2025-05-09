Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by First Manhattan CO. LLC.

First Manhattan CO. LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,904,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,522 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 1.3% of First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned 0.26% of Danaher worth $437,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $194.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $281.70.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Danaher from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danaher

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,442. This represents a 51.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.