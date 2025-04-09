Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,349 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $15,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,105,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,432,961,000 after acquiring an additional 413,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,364,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,377,094,000 after purchasing an additional 135,838 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,176,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,169,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,940 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,755,958,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,981,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,058,364,000 after buying an additional 226,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $166.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $247.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.11%.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Richard C. Puccio, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total value of $836,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,928.04. This represents a 7.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total transaction of $2,091,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,918 shares in the company, valued at $13,575,652.16. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,591,600. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Williams Trading set a $245.00 price objective on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.41.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

