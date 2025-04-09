Rapport Therapeutics (RAPP) and Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) is one of 1,072 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Rapport Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Rapport Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapport Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Rapport Therapeutics Competitors -3,399.87% -235.11% -32.77%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rapport Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rapport Therapeutics N/A -$34.79 million -0.66 Rapport Therapeutics Competitors $9.89 billion $136.37 million -5.81

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Rapport Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Rapport Therapeutics. Rapport Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

44.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rapport Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapport Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Rapport Therapeutics Competitors 8423 22280 50479 1352 2.54

Rapport Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $32.67, indicating a potential upside of 259.96%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 244.82%. Given Rapport Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rapport Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Rapport Therapeutics beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Rapport Therapeutics

Rapport Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON.

