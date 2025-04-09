Rapport Therapeutics (RAPP) and Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) is one of 1,072 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Rapport Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.
Profitability
This table compares Rapport Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Rapport Therapeutics
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rapport Therapeutics Competitors
|-3,399.87%
|-235.11%
|-32.77%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Rapport Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Rapport Therapeutics
|N/A
|-$34.79 million
|-0.66
|Rapport Therapeutics Competitors
|$9.89 billion
|$136.37 million
|-5.81
Insider & Institutional Ownership
44.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rapport Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Rapport Therapeutics
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3.00
|Rapport Therapeutics Competitors
|8423
|22280
|50479
|1352
|2.54
Rapport Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $32.67, indicating a potential upside of 259.96%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 244.82%. Given Rapport Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rapport Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.
Summary
Rapport Therapeutics beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
About Rapport Therapeutics
Rapport Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON.
