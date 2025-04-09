Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 121,388 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 621,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 22.5% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $108,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $153.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $182.38. The company has a market cap of $244.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.23.

Vanguard Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

