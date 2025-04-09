Herald (LON:HRI) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Herald (LON:HRI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,700.26 ($21.73) and last traded at GBX 1,700.26 ($21.73), with a volume of 8424 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,788 ($22.85).

Herald Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,151.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,230.02. The firm has a market cap of £887.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Herald (LON:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 4.96 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Herald had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 107.72%.

About Herald

Herald Investment Trust’s objective is to achieve capital appreciation through investments in smaller quoted companies in the areas of technology and communications.

Investments may be made across the world. The business activities of investee companies will include information technology, broadcasting, printing and publishing and the supply of equipment and services to these companies.

