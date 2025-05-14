Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 947,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,157,000 after purchasing an additional 36,457 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 137,014 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,866,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,425,000 after buying an additional 314,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $6,630,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XENE shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

NASDAQ XENE opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average is $38.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.21. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.74 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

