Parkwood LLC Purchases New Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 55,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,443,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,153,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,160 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in DoorDash by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,654,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,866 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,749,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,781,000 after purchasing an additional 949,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $146,094,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DASH. Mizuho upped their price target on DoorDash from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on DoorDash from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $191.00 target price on shares of DoorDash and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.97.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH opened at $197.80 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $215.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.41. The company has a market cap of $83.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 732.59 and a beta of 1.68.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.22, for a total transaction of $266,788.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,173,644.60. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 12,088 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,459,303.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 122,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,848,365.75. This represents a 9.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,573 shares of company stock valued at $30,407,073 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

