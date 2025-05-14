Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $469,000 Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 67,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 10,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $742,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.88.

XYL opened at $126.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.23 and a 200 day moving average of $121.43. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

