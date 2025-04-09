Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 667 ($8.52) and last traded at GBX 671 ($8.57), with a volume of 167080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 705 ($9.01).

Edinburgh Investment Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £991.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 750.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 746. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 32.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Get Edinburgh Investment alerts:

Edinburgh Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 15.25 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Edinburgh Investment’s previous dividend of $6.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. Edinburgh Investment’s payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

About Edinburgh Investment

Edinburgh Investment Trust offers exposure primarily to UK-listed equities. It may also hold up to 20% of assets in equities listed overseas. The Company invests primarily in UK securities with the long term objective of achieving: 1. An increase of the Net Asset Value per share in excess of the growth in the FTSE All-Share Index; and 2.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edinburgh Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edinburgh Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.