Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 162 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAH. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 387.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3,314.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAH. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. William Blair lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.82.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

BAH stock opened at $106.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.66. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.05 and a fifty-two week high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. Analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

