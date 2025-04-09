Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 101 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $152.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.06 and a 200 day moving average of $179.41. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

