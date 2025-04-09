Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $71.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $59.83 and a 52-week high of $91.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.76. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 162,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $14,543,176.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,483,567.04. This trade represents a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $113,361.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 145,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,599,419.44. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 907,286 shares of company stock worth $77,938,071. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.