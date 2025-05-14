iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,691,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,439,000 after purchasing an additional 132,735 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 394.6% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 13,668 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,955,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,111,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $109.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.05. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $89.16 and a 1 year high of $115.78.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

