VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,370,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,636 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $58,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 16,850 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 162,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 102,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 32,089 shares during the period.

PFXF opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.61.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

