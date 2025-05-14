Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,961,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,184,000 after purchasing an additional 521,204 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,210,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,302 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,869,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,884,000 after purchasing an additional 82,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,802,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,495,000 after purchasing an additional 102,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,779,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,659,000 after purchasing an additional 133,448 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Vaxcyte stock opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.32. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $121.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Vaxcyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $138.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vaxcyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vaxcyte

In other Vaxcyte news, COO Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total value of $586,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,794.37. The trade was a 4.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Featured Articles

