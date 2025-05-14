Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Purchases 4,356 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 122.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 252.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 25,437 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSIS stock opened at $230.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.18 and a 12-month high of $233.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.77.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $444.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.49 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.22%. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up previously from $221.00) on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.33.

In other OSI Systems news, Chairman Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.79, for a total value of $4,435,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 339,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,292,825.62. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.77, for a total transaction of $205,045.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,451,394.85. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,621 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,570. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

