SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Position Reduced by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,901 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,873.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $101.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.35. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $84.48 and a 12 month high of $126.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.23.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

