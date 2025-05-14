InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.76 and traded as high as C$11.42. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$11.30, with a volume of 447,503 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IIP.UN shares. CIBC cut their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$12.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.13.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.3%

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -565.00 and a beta of 1.13.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. The company operations are carried out through the region of Canada.

