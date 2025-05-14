InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.76 and traded as high as C$11.42. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$11.30, with a volume of 447,503 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently weighed in on IIP.UN shares. CIBC cut their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$12.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.13.
View Our Latest Analysis on IIP.UN
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.3%
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. The company operations are carried out through the region of Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- NVIDIA Stock Surges on Bullish News: How High Could It Climb?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Why Boeing May Be Ready to Take Off After Latest Developments
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- eBay Nears Big Breakout: Time to Buy the Under-the-Radar Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.