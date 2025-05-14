Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Stock Holdings Increased by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) by 134.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,619 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 2,086.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,137,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,931 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 2,020.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,070,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,238 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 554.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 497,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 421,826 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,499,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 491,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 263,006 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley downgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Despegar.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Despegar.com Price Performance

DESP stock opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -649.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.61). Despegar.com had a net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 58.97%. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Despegar.com

(Free Report)

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DESP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.