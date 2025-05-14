Pathstone Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Pathstone Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,302,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,755 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $85,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. BCO Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,297,000. Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,166,000. United Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $22,317,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,104,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DFIC opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.16.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

