First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,012 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $5,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 459.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in First Hawaiian by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FHB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.57.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

NASDAQ FHB opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.77.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 19.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

