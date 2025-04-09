JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3,185.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 559.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Performance

BATS BBJP opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $60.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.53.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

