CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $3,363,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,637,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,899,000 after purchasing an additional 181,783 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,101,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after buying an additional 153,187 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,038,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,464,000 after buying an additional 98,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,264,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,711,000 after buying an additional 77,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OSBC opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $662.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.46.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Featured Stories

