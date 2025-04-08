SHAPE Australia Co. Limited (ASX:SHA) Insider Rhonda Lloyd Acquires 10,000 Shares

SHAPE Australia Co. Limited (ASX:SHA – Get Free Report) insider Rhonda Lloyd purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.97 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of A$29,700.00 ($17,784.43).
Rhonda Lloyd also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 4th, Rhonda Lloyd acquired 10,000 shares of SHAPE Australia stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.91 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,100.00 ($17,425.15).
SHAPE Australia Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $251.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.15.
SHAPE Australia Increases Dividend
About SHAPE Australia
SHAPE Australia Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, fitout, and refurbishment of commercial properties in Australia. It also offers new builds; facade remediation; modular construction; design and build; aftercare and facilities maintenance; and defense projects.
