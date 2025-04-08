SHAPE Australia Co. Limited (ASX:SHA) Insider Rhonda Lloyd Acquires 10,000 Shares

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2025

SHAPE Australia Co. Limited (ASX:SHAGet Free Report) insider Rhonda Lloyd purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.97 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of A$29,700.00 ($17,784.43).

Rhonda Lloyd also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 4th, Rhonda Lloyd acquired 10,000 shares of SHAPE Australia stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.91 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,100.00 ($17,425.15).

SHAPE Australia Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $251.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.15.

SHAPE Australia Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from SHAPE Australia’s previous Interim dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 3.1%. SHAPE Australia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.74%.

About SHAPE Australia

(Get Free Report)

SHAPE Australia Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, fitout, and refurbishment of commercial properties in Australia. It also offers new builds; facade remediation; modular construction; design and build; aftercare and facilities maintenance; and defense projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SHAPE Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHAPE Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.