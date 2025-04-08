TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at Barclays

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s current price.
Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$48.19.
TMX Group Stock Down 1.3 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.49, for a total value of C$1,979,776.00. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
TMX Group Company Profile
TMX Group Ltd is a company that operates several global markets to provide investment opportunities for its clients. TMX Group’s key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport, which provides listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products, and other services to the global financial community.
