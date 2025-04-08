Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.61 and traded as low as $17.98. Getinge AB (publ) shares last traded at $18.04, with a volume of 70,353 shares changing hands.

Getinge AB (publ) Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 4.71%.

Getinge AB (publ) Increases Dividend

About Getinge AB (publ)

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4326 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This is a boost from Getinge AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.42. Getinge AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 43.86%.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, mechanical ventilation, mechanical circulatory support, advanced patient monitoring, ICU infrastructure equipment, patient flow management, and drainage solutions.

