Christie Group (LON:CTG) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 107.01 ($1.36) and traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.27). Christie Group shares last traded at GBX 110 ($1.40), with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Christie Group Stock Down 9.7 %

Christie Group Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 525.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 107.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 103.01. The company has a market capitalization of £23.95 million, a P/E ratio of -694.51 and a beta of 0.67.

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

