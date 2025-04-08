Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HYI) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and traded as low as $11.05. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 283,878 shares changing hands.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 9.52%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
