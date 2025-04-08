Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HYI) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and traded as low as $11.05. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 283,878 shares changing hands.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 9.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYI. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,392,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 446,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after buying an additional 65,926 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $707,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 25,306 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

