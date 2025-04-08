Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $12,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in TransDigm Group by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.04, for a total value of $4,080,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,144. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.21, for a total value of $25,344,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,337,899.18. This trade represents a 71.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,594 shares of company stock worth $165,646,468 in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG stock opened at $1,249.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,176.31 and a 1 year high of $1,451.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,342.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,328.34.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.16 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,480.12.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

