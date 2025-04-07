KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 593 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IR opened at $69.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.19 and a fifty-two week high of $106.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.05 and its 200 day moving average is $93.21.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.09.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

