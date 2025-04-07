KCM Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRT. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 47.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $747,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 771.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 23,195 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 29,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $88.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.58. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The business had revenue of $311.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.85 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 24.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 128.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

